SOCAR discusses expanding relations with ITOCHU Corporation
Energy
- 09 April, 2026
- 17:43
Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with Tetsuya Yamada, Chairman of the Japan–Azerbaijan Economic Committee and Chief Operating Officer of ITOCHU Corporation, on April 9, 2026, Report informs, citing SOCAR.
During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the long-standing cooperation between SOCAR and ITOCHU Corporation and discussed ongoing efforts to further expand bilateral relations.
The parties also exchanged views on cooperation opportunities across various segments of the energy sector, including exploration, production, and petrochemicals, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.
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