Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Abbas Abbasov: Global South Youth Platform established in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 17:14
    Abbas Abbasov: Global South Youth Platform established in Baku

    Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), has announced the creation of the Global South Youth Platform, a new international structure designed to strengthen the role of the younger generation in decolonization processes, Report informs.

    The decision was made following a forum on "Strengthening the Role of Youth in the Postcolonial Era" organized by the BIG in Baku from April 30 to May 1.

    "Following the successful conclusion of the two-day International Youth Forum, it is with great honor, on behalf of all participants, that we officially announce the creation of the Global South Youth Platform," he said.

    According to Abbasov, this platform will elevate the voices of youth in the fight for decolonization.

    Abbas Abbasov Baku Initiative Group decolonization
    Abbas Abbasov: Bakıda Qlobal Cənubun Gənclər Platforması yaradılıb
    Аббас Аббасов: В Баку создана Платформа молодежи Глобального Юга

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