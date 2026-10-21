The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Baku on October 27–29, will be a key event and one of the leading international platforms under the Baku Process initiative, according to an article published by the Italian newspaper L'Opinione, cited by Report.

The author notes that holding the forum in Baku carries particular symbolic significance as the region enters a new phase of peace and stability following the launch last year of an important peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Thus, the region (the South Caucasus – ed.) is demonstrating how dialogue and diplomacy can overcome decades of tension," the article says.

The publication also notes that the theme of this year's forum, Dialogue for a Shared Future: Bridging Divides in a Fragmented World, reflects the need to move from theoretical discussions to concrete, practical action aimed at overcoming global fragmentation and restoring dialogue among peoples, cultures, religions and state institutions.

"At a historic time when globalization is showing its vulnerability and identity barriers may prove stronger than multilateral cooperation, the Baku Forum will once again emphasize that diversity should not become a cause of division and conflict. On the contrary, it is an important resource and strategic tool for building a shared, prosperous and secure future. The organizers and international partners have high expectations for the three-day forum, hoping to develop new partnership mechanisms and transnational cooperation projects with the active participation of the younger generation. Particular importance will be attached to creating real opportunities for young people to participate in socio-political processes and decision-making," L'Opinione writes.