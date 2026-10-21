Azerbaijan studies Portugal's experience in ensuring financial stability
Finance
- 21 October, 2026
- 15:00
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A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) paid a working visit to the Bank of Portugal to exchange experience.
Report reports, citing the regulator, that during the meetings, the Portuguese side shared its experience in mechanisms for safeguarding banks' financial stability, early intervention measures and resolution procedures.
The Azerbaijani delegation provided information on the existing legal framework for resolution measures, the members of the financial stability network, their roles and responsibilities, and the processes established in this area.
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