Azerbaijan and Indonesia discuss preparations for OIC Summit in Baku

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Azerbaijan and Indonesia have discussed preparations for the 16th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which Azerbaijan will host in 2027.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cited by Report, the talks were held between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Santo Darmosumarto, Director General for Asia-Pacific and African Affairs at Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides reviewed the current cooperation agenda and opportunities to further develop ties between the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, transport, tourism, education and humanitarian affairs. They also stressed the importance of stepping up mutual visits and strengthening institutional contacts.

The participants exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia within the UN, OIC, Non-Aligned Movement, D-8, ASEAN and other international platforms.

The sides emphasized the need to continue dialogue and coordination on issues of mutual interest. One of the key topics was preparations for the 16th OIC Summit of Heads of State and Government, which Azerbaijan will host in 2027.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's cooperation with five Central Asian countries in the C6 format. In this context, the sides discussed strengthening regional connectivity, expanding transport and transit opportunities, and developing trade and economic relations.

They also discussed regional and international security and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier that day, the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Indonesia held another round of political consultations. Azerbaijan's delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Indonesian delegation was headed by Santo Darmosumarto.