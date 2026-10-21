Presidents of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia discuss challenges facing global energy sector

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On October 21, President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to Report, during the phone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the global energy situation, the challenges facing the sector, and possible ways to address them.

They fondly recalled the official visit of the President of North Macedonia to Azerbaijan, noting that it had contributed to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The Presidents agreed to continue and expand energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia.