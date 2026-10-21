Average broadband internet speed in Azerbaijan rises nearly 11%

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In September 2026, Azerbaijan ranked 81st among 150 countries with an average fixed broadband internet speed of 92.94 Mbps, down three notches compared to August.

According to Report, citing the Speedtest Global Index, the country's average fixed broadband speed increased by 10.6% compared to 84.02 Mbps recorded a year earlier.

Singapore ranked first globally for fixed broadband internet speed with 476.02 Mbps, while Afghanistan placed last with 5.75 Mbps.

In mobile internet speed rankings, Azerbaijan placed 47th among 100 countries in September with an average speed of 98.92 Mbps.

The United Arab Emirates ranked first globally for mobile internet speed with 681.14 Mbps, while Libya ranked last with 19.92 Mbps.

Baku improved its position by two places in the fixed broadband rankings, reaching 114th among 194 cities with an average speed of 92.5 Mbps.

Among cities, Abu Dhabi ranked first for fixed broadband speed with 418.36 Mbps, while Herat in Afghanistan ranked last with 4.43 Mbps.

In mobile internet rankings, Baku dropped seven places to 85th among 151 cities, recording an average speed of 122.03 Mbps.

Abu Dhabi also topped the global city rankings for mobile internet speed with 683.07 Mbps, while Misrata in Libya ranked last with 18.04 Mbps.