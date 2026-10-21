Feeder service may be launched between ports of Turkmenbashi, Alat

To develop transportation along the Middle Corridor, it is proposed to establish a regular feeder line between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Alat, Elmir Poladov, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Freight Forwarders Association and Director General of U.F.E. Shipping, stated at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum 2026, Report informs.

According to him, against the backdrop of the continuing drop in the Caspian Sea level, dredging operations in ports alone are insufficient, and more large-scale measures are required. The sea level largely depends on the volume of water entering from the Volga River, which is also decreasing, he said.

Poladov noted that Turkmenistan possesses significant potential for the development of the Middle Corridor, and the port of Turkmenbashi has the necessary infrastructure. He expressed hope that containerized cargo from China to Azerbaijan would begin to be transported through this port.

For this purpose, it is necessary to construct a container terminal in Turkmenbashi and organize regular feeder service with the port of Alat, he added.