Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Feeder service may be launched between ports of Turkmenbashi, Alat

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 14:07
    Feeder service may be launched between ports of Turkmenbashi, Alat

    To develop transportation along the Middle Corridor, it is proposed to establish a regular feeder line between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Alat, Elmir Poladov, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Freight Forwarders Association and Director General of U.F.E. Shipping, stated at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum 2026, Report informs.

    According to him, against the backdrop of the continuing drop in the Caspian Sea level, dredging operations in ports alone are insufficient, and more large-scale measures are required. The sea level largely depends on the volume of water entering from the Volga River, which is also decreasing, he said.

    Poladov noted that Turkmenistan possesses significant potential for the development of the Middle Corridor, and the port of Turkmenbashi has the necessary infrastructure. He expressed hope that containerized cargo from China to Azerbaijan would begin to be transported through this port.

    For this purpose, it is necessary to construct a container terminal in Turkmenbashi and organize regular feeder service with the port of Alat, he added.

    Port of Turkmenbashi Elmir Poladov Port of Alat Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations
    Türkmənbaşı ilə Ələt arasında fider xəttinin yaradılması təklif edilib
    Между портами Туркменбаши и Алят могут запустить фидерную линию
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    15:22
    Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev: Victories of Azerbaijani Paralympians inspire millions
    Individual sports
    15:10
    L'Opinione: Baku Forum to become a leading platform for intercultural dialogue
    Cultural policy
    15:03
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with First Lady of Zimbabwe in Samarkand
    Domestic policy
    15:00
    Photo
    Azerbaijan studies Portugal's experience in ensuring financial stability
    Finance
    14:53
    Average broadband internet speed in Azerbaijan rises nearly 11%
    ICT
    14:50
    Photo
    Azerbaijan and Indonesia discuss preparations for OIC Summit in Baku
    Foreign policy
    14:33
    Flu vaccination campaign begins in Azerbaijan
    Health
    14:25
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of World Summit on Investing in Children's Well-being in Samarkand
    Foreign policy
    14:13
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia discuss challenges facing global energy sector
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed