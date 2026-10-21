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    Flu vaccination campaign begins in Azerbaijan

    Health
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 14:33
    Flu vaccination campaign begins in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health has imported flu vaccines into the country, with a free vaccination campaign scheduled to begin on October 21.

    The ministry told Report that the risk of acute respiratory viral infections, including seasonal flu, increases as temperatures drop during the autumn and winter months.

    To prevent the spread of these infections among the population and strengthen preventive measures, the ministry has imported the necessary vaccines this year as well.

    Under an order issued by Azerbaijan's health minister on strengthening anti-epidemic measures to combat acute respiratory illnesses during the 2026–2027 autumn-winter season and conducting a flu vaccination campaign, vaccination is scheduled to begin on October 21, 2026.

    Vaccination is particularly recommended for people at increased risk of complications, including healthcare workers, pregnant women and people with chronic respiratory diseases.

    The Ministry of Health urges the public to follow seasonal flu prevention measures and actively participate in the vaccination campaign, which is one of the main ways to protect against the disease and its potential complications.

    Flu vaccination is provided free of charge at public healthcare facilities offering outpatient and polyclinic services, based on citizens" places of residence or work.

    Ministry of Health vaccination campaign
    Azərbaycana qripə qarşı vaksinlər gətirilib, peyvəndləmə başlanır - Rəsmi
    В Азербайджане начинается вакцинация против гриппа
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