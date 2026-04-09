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    Azerbaijan, US company discuss prospects for advancing AI infrastructure

    Economy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 17:26
    Azerbaijan, US company discuss prospects for advancing AI infrastructure

    Azerbaijan and the US company Haimaker discussed prospects for advancing artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "During our meeting with Su Le, CEO of the US-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Haimaker, we discussed prospects for advancing AI infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

    Particular attention was given to strategic proposals in this area, including the establishment of a data center and cloud platform in the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as potential cooperation on shaping an appropriate regulatory framework and supporting technology transfer," reads the post.

    Mikayil Jabbarov artificial intelligence Ministry of Economy Haimaker.AI Inc.
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