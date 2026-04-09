Azerbaijan, US company discuss prospects for advancing AI infrastructure

Azerbaijan and the US company Haimaker discussed prospects for advancing artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"During our meeting with Su Le, CEO of the US-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Haimaker, we discussed prospects for advancing AI infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

Particular attention was given to strategic proposals in this area, including the establishment of a data center and cloud platform in the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as potential cooperation on shaping an appropriate regulatory framework and supporting technology transfer," reads the post.