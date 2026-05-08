Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ganja State University students vow strong representation at WUF13

    Domestic policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 14:51
    Ganja State University students vow strong representation at WUF13

    Students of Ganja State University (GSU) have stated that they will worthily represent Ganja at WUF13.

    They spoke to Report within the framework of an awareness session organized at GSU in connection with WUF13.

    During the session held at the university, GSU students also actively participated, shared their views related to WUF13, and received answers to questions that interested them on this topic.

    Israfil Abbasov, a 3rd-year student of the English Language Teaching specialty at GSU, assessed the holding of events at this level in Ganja as a positive development:

    "In fact, holding such nationally significant events here is of great importance both for the city's public and for us students. Azerbaijan's cities have ancient and modern architectural styles. At today's session, specialists provided us with useful and extensive information about urban planning regulations. We will also participate in WUF13 to be held in Baku and will worthily represent Ganja and our university."

    Another GSU student, Amin Mammadli, said that he obtained a great deal of new information for himself at the awareness session dedicated to WUF13:

    "The awareness session was very interesting for us young people; we acquired new information about urban planning. The appearance of Ganja has changed considerably in recent times and has become more beautiful. Indeed, we can see a successful synthesis of ancient and modern architectural styles in Ganja. We hope that new and modern architectural projects will continue to be implemented in the city on an ongoing basis."

    Ganja students World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    GDU-nun tələbələri: WUF13-də Gəncəni layiqincə təmsil edəcəyik
    Студенты ГГУ намерены активно участвовать в WUF13

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