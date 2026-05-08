Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani parliament to convene plenary session on May 12

    Domestic policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 15:16
    Azerbaijani parliament to convene plenary session on May 12

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan will convene its next plenary session on May 12.

    According to Report, the parliament announced that the agenda of the meeting will include eight issues.

    Milli Majlis plenary session Azerbaijan
    Milli Məclisin növbəti iclası mayın 12-də keçiriləcək, 8 məsələ müzakirə olunacaq
    Милли Меджлис соберется на очередное заседание 12 мая

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