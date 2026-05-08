Azerbaijani parliament to convene plenary session on May 12
Domestic policy
- 08 May, 2026
- 15:16
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan will convene its next plenary session on May 12.
According to Report, the parliament announced that the agenda of the meeting will include eight issues.
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