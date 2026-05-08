Serbian TV channel airs reportage about Gobustan

Serbia's Newsmax Balkans TV channel has prepared a reportage from the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve.

A group of journalists who arrived in Baku on Serbia's AirSerbia airline's first direct Belgrade-Baku flight visited historical sites in Azerbaijan.

Within this framework, the material prepared from Gobustan stated that the reserve contains the oldest traces of life in the Caucasus:

"The drawings, said to date back 20,000 years, have been preserved on the rocks. It is precisely for this reason that the site is today included in UNESCO's World Heritage List and is considered one of Azerbaijan's most important historical landmarks."

The reportage further emphasized that Azerbaijan is rich in mud volcanoes:

"Unlike ordinary volcanoes, these volcanoes erupt not lava, but cold mud and gas that rise under pressure from the depths of the earth. This natural phenomenon is specifically linked to the fact that Azerbaijan is extremely rich in both oil and gas."