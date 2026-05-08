Islamic Development Bank Group president visits Alat Free Economic Zone

A delegation led by Muhammad Al-Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFAZ), Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to a statement, Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli and AFAZ Chairman Valeh Alasgarov met with the delegation.

The visitors were informed about AFAZ's investment environment, special legal regime, incentive mechanisms, ready infrastructure and logistical advantages, and information was provided about the investment environment, special legal regime, incentive mechanisms, ready infrastructure and logistical advantages. It was noted that the projects implemented and infrastructure works carried out in the Zone create a favorable business environment for investors.

Highly appreciated the work done, particularly emphasized the importance of the international airport project, and noted that the application of the "one window" principle increases the attractiveness of the investment environment.

The delegation familiarized itself with the conditions created in the Alat Free Economic Zone, observed the work carried out in light industry sectors and monitored the construction process of the international airport being built on the territory.