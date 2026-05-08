Türkiye to complete its section of Zangazur corridor in 4-5 years

Türkiye will complete the work on the part of the Zangazur corridor that falls within its territory in 4-5 years, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said at the 5th SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, Report informs.

"We have started work on the Zangazur corridor. These days, I held a meeting with my Azerbaijani counterpart Rashad Nabiyev in Germany. We discussed certain issues there. Azerbaijan has also started work on the Nakhchivan section of the corridor. After we complete all the work together, we will be able to use that road comfortably. We need 4-5 years for this," he noted.