Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Erdogan visits SAHA 2026 Defense Industry Exhibition

    Military
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 15:28
    Erdogan visits SAHA 2026 Defense Industry Exhibition

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the SAHA 2026 exhibition in Türkiye, Report informs.

    The Turkish leader is expected to attend the exhibition's closing ceremony and deliver a speech.

    As part of the event, Erdogan will also tour the stands of defense industry companies and review newly unveiled technological projects showcased at the exhibition.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Türkiye defense industry
    Ərdoğan "SAHA 2026" sərgisini ziyarət edib

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