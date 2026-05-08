Erdogan visits SAHA 2026 Defense Industry Exhibition
Military
- 08 May, 2026
- 15:28
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the SAHA 2026 exhibition in Türkiye, Report informs.
The Turkish leader is expected to attend the exhibition's closing ceremony and deliver a speech.
As part of the event, Erdogan will also tour the stands of defense industry companies and review newly unveiled technological projects showcased at the exhibition.
Latest News
15:38
Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Preparations underway for drilling at Shafag-Asiman blockEnergy
15:37
Kazakhstan parliament approves creation of unicameral assemblyRegion
15:28
Erdogan visits SAHA 2026 Defense Industry ExhibitionMilitary
15:16
Azerbaijani parliament to convene plenary session on May 12Domestic policy
15:00
Türkiye to complete its section of Zangazur corridor in 4-5 yearsInfrastructure
14:59
Onur Faydacı: Digital payments in Azerbaijan surpass global averageFinance
14:51
Ganja State University students vow strong representation at WUF13Domestic policy
14:47
Video
Serbian TV channel airs reportage about GobustanForeign policy
14:45