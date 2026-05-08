Kazakhstan parliament approves creation of unicameral assembly
Region
- 08 May, 2026
- 15:37
Members of the Kazakhstan Parliament have approved in the first reading the draft constitutional law "On the Assembly of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Members," Report informs, citing the parliament's press service.
The assembly will serve as the country's unicameral parliament, consisting of 145 deputies elected for a five‑year term under a proportional system.
The draft law defines the powers of the new body, its working procedures, the status of deputies, and mechanisms of interaction with the government.
It is also stipulated that the assembly will act as the legal successor of Kazakhstan's current parliament.
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