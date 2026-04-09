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    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss expanding tourist exchanges

    Tourism
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 17:36
    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss expanding tourist exchanges

    Azerbaijan held discussions with Belarus on expanding tourist exchanges during the Travel HUB Commonwealth forum, held April 7–9 in Minsk.

    Report informs that, according to the State Tourism Agency, the event brought together industry representatives and experts from CIS countries to discuss key trends and regional tourism prospects.

    Azerbaijan's delegation, including advisor to the Tourism Agency Chairman Kanan Guluzada and AZAL's representative in Russia Jalal Ismayilov, participated in panel discussions on gastronomic and agritourism, as well as active and eco-tourism. Presentations highlighted Azerbaijan's rich culinary heritage, agritourism opportunities, natural tourist routes, wine tourism, and outdoor activities in mountainous regions.

    During the forum, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Belarus's National Tourism Agency head Kirill Masharsky to discuss strengthening cooperation, increasing mutual tourist flows, and developing bilateral ties. Meetings with leading Belarusian tour operators also explored new avenues for collaboration and further growth in tourism exchanges between the two countries.

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss expanding tourist exchanges
    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss expanding tourist exchanges
    State Tourism Agency Travel HUB Commonwealth Kanan Guluzada
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Belarusla turizm mübadiləsini artırmağı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан обсудил с Беларусью расширение туристического обмена

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