Aztelekom LLC has provided telecommunications services to populated residential areas in the Khojavend district, the company's press secretary Alida Mustafayeva told Report.

"The work is being carried out consistently based on the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories, approved by the relevant Decree of the country's President Ilham Aliyev. Modern technological equipment meeting contemporary standards has been installed and put into operation for the purpose of providing telecommunications services in the city center of Khojavand district, the towns of Girmizi Bazar and Hadrut, and the villages of Sos, Khojavand, Guzeykhirman, Guneykhirman, Khanoba, and Taghverdi, covering 4,496 households of the district. As a result, telecommunications services, including internet, in the Khojavend territory have covered a total of 344 households and 14 business entities," she noted.

According to the press secretary, the construction of 25 trunk lines planned within the framework of the stage envisaged for 2025 of the project for the Karabakh region has been successfully completed: "The fiber-optic trunk network with a total length of nearly 1,000 kilometers plays the role of the main base ensuring the sustainability and security of the communication infrastructure in the region. Communication infrastructure has been established in a total of 9 cities and 29 villages and towns in the liberated territories. In these areas, 8,905 new subscribers (8,422 households and 483 business entities) have been connected to the network."