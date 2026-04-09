Ambassador: Iranian delegation to arrive in Islamabad on April 9 for talks with US
Other countries
- 09 April, 2026
- 09:43
An Iranian delegation will arrive in Islamabad this evening for talks with the United States, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam said in a post on X.
"By invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian delegation will arrive in Islamabad this evening for serious negotiations based on the 10 points proposed by Iran," he noted.
Earlier, the Pakistani prime minister stated that Iran and the United States had agreed to a two-week ceasefire.
He also said that delegations from both countries will hold talks in Islamabad on April 10.
"…I invite their delegations to conduct further negotiations to reach a final agreement that will allow all outstanding issues to be resolved," Sharif added.
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