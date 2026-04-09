Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Pakistan declares two-day holidays in Islamabad ahead of US–Iran talks

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 09:34
    Pakistan declares two-day holidays in Islamabad ahead of US–Iran talks

    The authorities of Pakistan have announced a two-day public holidays in Islamabad starting today, ahead of upcoming talks between the United States and Iran.

    Report informs via foreign media outlets that the White House said Vice President J. D. Vance will lead the delegation at the talks in Islamabad "this weekend."

    The notice issued late last night by the Islamabad administration did not specify a reason. However, the capital's authorities often declare holidays or impose restrictions for security reasons ahead of major diplomatic events.

    Islamabad US-Iran talks JD Vance
    ABŞ-İran danışıqları ərəfəsində İslamabadda iki günlük tətil elan edilib
    Пакистан объявил двухдневные каникулы в Исламабаде в преддверии переговоров США-Иран

    Latest News

    10:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Somalia present Joint Statement in Nairobi

    Infrastructure
    10:15

    Brent crude rises to $97.4 per barrel

    Energy
    10:05

    Azeri Light crude drops to $120.44 per barrel

    Economy
    10:01
    Photo

    Vusal Huseynov, UN official discuss Migration Forum preparations

    Domestic policy
    09:50

    Azerbaijan to introduce two‑stage customs clearance mechanism

    Business
    09:43

    Ambassador: Iranian delegation to arrive in Islamabad on April 9 for talks with US

    Other countries
    09:34

    Pakistan declares two-day holidays in Islamabad ahead of US–Iran talks

    Other countries
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (09.04.2026)

    Finance
    09:23

    Media: Japan plans to release 20 days' worth of oil from reserves

    Other countries
    All News Feed