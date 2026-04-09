Pakistan declares two-day holidays in Islamabad ahead of US–Iran talks

The authorities of Pakistan have announced a two-day public holidays in Islamabad starting today, ahead of upcoming talks between the United States and Iran.

Report informs via foreign media outlets that the White House said Vice President J. D. Vance will lead the delegation at the talks in Islamabad "this weekend."

The notice issued late last night by the Islamabad administration did not specify a reason. However, the capital's authorities often declare holidays or impose restrictions for security reasons ahead of major diplomatic events.