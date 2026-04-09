Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    IRGC imposes new rules for passage through Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 09:17
    IRGC imposes new rules for passage through Strait of Hormuz

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reported that all ships intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz have to use now two alternative routes designated by Tehran in order to avoid contact with naval mines.

    According to Report, the instruction was issued by the IRGC's Naval Forces.

    The statement noted that, given the military situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the possibility of various types of anti‑ship mines in the waters, all vessels planning to transit the strait are obliged, until further notice, to move along alternative routes under mandatory coordination with the IRGC Naval Forces.

    It was emphasized that this measure was introduced "to ensure the principles of maritime safety and to prevent possible collisions with naval mines."

    The IRGC directive specifies two alternative routes for passage through the Strait of Hormuz in both directions. Both routes pass through waters near Larak Island.

    On April 8, 2026, Iran, the United States, and their allies agreed to a two‑week ceasefire. Iran announced that during this period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured under coordination with the Iranian Armed Forces and taking technical limitations into account.

    Israel, however, argued that the ceasefire decision did not apply to Lebanon and carried out strikes there. Later, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that achieving a ceasefire in Lebanon had been the first condition of the plan.

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