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    Azerbaijan to introduce two‑stage customs clearance mechanism

    Business
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 09:50
    Azerbaijan to introduce two‑stage customs clearance mechanism

    Azerbaijan plans to develop new regulatory documents in the customs sector to increase business process flexibility and simplify trade operations.

    According to Report, a legal framework is being prepared for the introduction of a two‑stage customs clearance mechanism. The aim is to minimize storage costs and ensure faster delivery of goods to consumers.

    These measures are expected to be implemented by the State Customs Committee by December 1, 2026.

    In addition, work is underway to improve the regulatory framework for an advance information system in international freight transportation for customs purposes. This activity will be carried out jointly by the State Customs Committee and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    At the same time, draft regulatory acts are being prepared for the implementation of the Authorized Economic Operator status. All these measures are planned to be completed by the end of the year.

    Azerbaijan's customs sector State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycanda gömrük sahəsində malların ikipilləli buraxılış mexanizmi tətbiq olunacaq - EKSKLÜZİV
    В Азербайджане внедрят систему двухступенчатого пропуска товаров - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

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