Ilham Aliyev: Problem of mines slows down restoration and reconstruction efforts in Karabakh
Domestic policy
- 09 April, 2026
- 12:58
The problem of mines in liberated areas continues to slow down restoration and reconstruction efforts, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received Prime Minister of Lithuania Inga Ruginienė, according to Report.
The head of state noted that nearly 30,000 former internally displaced persons have already been returned to their ancestral lands. President Ilham Aliyev added that new cities and villages are being built, and transport and other social infrastructure projects are being implemented in the liberated territories.
President Ilham Aliyev stated that since the end of the Patriotic War, more than 400 people have been killed or injured in mine explosions in the liberated territories.
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