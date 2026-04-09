Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Interior of Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 12:53
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Interior of Türkiye

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mustafa Çiftçi, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Türkiye, on April 9.

    According to Report, Mustafa Çiftçi expressed his gratitude for the reception and conveyed the greetings of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to President Ilham Aliyev.

    The head of state thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    During the conversation, the sides emphasized that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on the principles of brotherhood and strategic alliance and hailed the expansion of cooperation in all areas.

    They also lauded the establishment of an effective partnership between the relevant authorities of the two countries. In this context, the successful cooperation between the Ministries of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was highlighted.

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Interior of Türkiye
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Interior of Türkiye
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Interior of Türkiye
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Interior of Türkiye

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