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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Anar Karimov: ICESCO strengthens regional cooperation in Central Asia through Baku office

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 12:06
    Anar Karimov: ICESCO strengthens regional cooperation in Central Asia through Baku office

    The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is enhancing cooperation with countries in the region through its office in Baku, ICESCO's Head of Partnership and International Cooperation, Anar Karimov, said at an international scientific conference marking the 690th anniversary of Amir Timur"s birth, as quoted by Report's correspondent in Tashkent.

    "Our regional office in Baku, opened in April 2025, is now fully operational. It covers Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, and, working closely with national partners in education, science, culture, and heritage, serves as a coordination hub for the sustainable regional cooperation that this part of the Islamic world deserves," Karimov said.

    He emphasized that this reflects a clear strategic vision: Central Asia and the Caucasus connect the historical past of Islamic civilization with its future, which is being shaped in this region.

    He noted that ICESCO"s cooperation with Uzbekistan in recent years has gained practical substance, particularly through joint initiatives in cultural heritage and science.

    Karimov highlighted the opening of the Center for Islamic Civilization, describing it as a milestone not only for Uzbekistan but for the entire Islamic world. "This is a global institution dedicated to studying, preserving, and promoting Islamic civilization in all its diversity," he added.

    ISESCO Anar Karimov Central Asia
    Anar Kərimov: ICESCO Bakıdakı ofisi vasitəsilə Mərkəzi Asiya ilə regional əməkdaşlığı inkişaf etdirir
    Анар Керимов: ICESCO развивает региональное сотрудничество с ЦА через офис в Баку

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