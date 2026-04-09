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    Azerbaijan CEC to observe Hungary's parliamentary elections

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 12:25
    Azerbaijan CEC to observe Hungary's parliamentary elections

    A delegation led by Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), has departed for Hungary to observe the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12.

    According to Report, the visit is taking place at the invitation of Attila Nagy, President of Hungary's National Election Office.

    The program includes meetings between Mazahir Panahov and his Hungarian counterpart, Attila Nagy, as well as other officials and heads of supreme election bodies from various countries participating in the observation mission. Discussions will focus on experience sharing in election management, prospects for expanding cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

    CEC representatives will also review the pre‑election preparations in Budapest and observe the voting process at polling stations on election day.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan's CEC is also represented within the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission for Hungary's parliamentary elections.

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