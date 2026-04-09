Azerbaijan to launch new platform mapping telecom infrastructure – EXCLUSIVE

Azerbaijan is set to create a new digital platform aimed at improving data management in the telecommunications sector and enhancing infrastructure planning, according to Report.

The project will establish a comprehensive telecom infrastructure database, known as the Broadband Mapping System, which will consolidate information on service providers' network lines, alongside a geographic information platform.

The system will enable detailed mapping of telecommunications infrastructure and provide the ability to collect and analyze relevant data within a unified framework.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and its subordinate, the Information and Communication Technologies Agency, with completion expected by the end of 2026.