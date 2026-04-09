Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Meloni: Imposing tolls in Hormuz would lead to unpredictable economic consequences

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 12:19
    Meloni: Imposing tolls in Hormuz would lead to unpredictable economic consequences

    More than 30 countries are working on ensuring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made the statement during a briefing in the Chamber of Deputies on government activities.

    She emphasized that no tolls should be imposed for the passage of vessels.

    "Full restoration of movement through the Strait of Hormuz is necessary, and it should not be restricted by any conditions… This remains one of the most important points in implementing the agreement, because if Iran gains the right to impose additional tolls on transit through the strait, it could lead to unpredictable economic consequences," Meloni noted.

    She also pointed out that Italy"s position on the situation surrounding the Middle East conflict aligns with that of the largest European countries.

    Giorgia Meloni Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
    Meloni: Hörmüzdə rüsumların tətbiqi gözlənilməz nəticələrə gətirib çıxaracaq
    Мелони: Введение пошлин в Ормузе приведет к непредсказуемым экономическим последствиям

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