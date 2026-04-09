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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Türkiye says C-130 black box lacks full crash data

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 12:40
    Türkiye says C-130 black box lacks full crash data

    Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense announced that the flight recorder (black box) of the C‑130 aircraft that crashed in Georgia did not capture data sufficient to fully clarify the incident Report informs via A Haber.

    İt was noted that the aircraft's tail section separated from the fuselage, causing the energy and data cables connected to the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) to be severed, which stopped the recording.

    As a result, the device did not contain additional information that could fully explain the crash.

    Detailed examinations of the engines and propellers determined that they had functioned without problems up to the moment of the accident. No evidence was found that damage to the fuselage was caused by propeller detachment.

    The statement indicated that a possible cause of the crash was one of the shafts located on the upper part of the wing, along with a cylinder containing carbon dioxide gas, becoming dislodged and striking the tail and fuselage. This impact is believed to have damaged the vertical and horizontal stabilizer systems, leading to the crash.

    On November 11, 2025, a Turkish Air Force C‑130 military transport aircraft took off from Ganja, Azerbaijan, and crashed in Georgia. The wreckage was scattered across steep slopes near the Kolagiri Monastery and discovered by local residents. All 20 people on board were killed, their bodies recovered and sent to Türkiye.

    Turkish Ministry of National Defense Plane crash (aviation accidents) Turkiye
    Türkiyə MN: C-130-un "qara qutu"su hadisəni tam aydınlaşdıracaq məlumatları qeydə almayıb
    Минобороны Турции: "Черный ящик" не объяснил причины крушения C-130 в Грузии

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