Azerbaijan to move first-grade school applications to myGov platform

Azerbaijan will transition electronic applications for first-grade enrollment in public schools, lyceums, and gymnasiums to the myGov platform, officials announced.

Integration of the service with the country's Electronic Government Information System (EHİS) is slated for May 1, 2026. The new workflow system is expected to be presented by May 20, with final adjustments completed and approval targeted for June 13. The myGov platform launch is scheduled for June 10.

The initiative is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Science and Education and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Officials also revealed plans to digitalize the submission of personal income tax declarations. This service is expected to be integrated into EHİS by October 1, 2026, under the oversight of the Ministry of Economy.