Senior Hamas intelligence commander killed in Gaza strike yesterday, IDF says
Other countries
- 19 March, 2026
- 13:59
A senior Hamas intelligence commander was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The military says the strike killed Muhammed Abu Shaleh, the intelligence officer of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade.
Shaleh was involved in planning the October 7, 2023, onslaught, and more recently "operated in violation of the ceasefire agreement to rehabilitate the organization's capabilities in the Gaza Strip and planned to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," the IDF says in a statement.
"The terrorist was targeted in a precise strike in order to remove an immediate threat to IDF troops," the military adds.
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