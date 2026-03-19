The current conflict in Iran once again shows that the best way to ensure the predictability and reliability of the European Union"s energy future is to expand its own energy production.

According to Report"s European bureau, European Commission President António Costa said ahead of a summit of EU heads of state and government that this is the only path to energy autonomy, independence and system security. "To achieve this, it is necessary to continue the energy transition while taking into account the specific characteristics of member states and certain energy-intensive industries," he said.

Costa also stressed the importance of meeting climate goals, noting that it is already necessary to ensure a livable planet for future generations.

Speaking about an upcoming meeting with António Guterres, he underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation. "There is no alternative to a rules-based international order; otherwise, it means war in Ukraine, unfair competition in trade, threats to Greenland"s sovereignty, and more," Costa said.