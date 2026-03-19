Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Costa: Autonomy key to ensuring EU energy security

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 14:49
    Costa: Autonomy key to ensuring EU energy security

    The current conflict in Iran once again shows that the best way to ensure the predictability and reliability of the European Union"s energy future is to expand its own energy production.

    According to Report"s European bureau, European Commission President António Costa said ahead of a summit of EU heads of state and government that this is the only path to energy autonomy, independence and system security. "To achieve this, it is necessary to continue the energy transition while taking into account the specific characteristics of member states and certain energy-intensive industries," he said.

    Costa also stressed the importance of meeting climate goals, noting that it is already necessary to ensure a livable planet for future generations.

    Speaking about an upcoming meeting with António Guterres, he underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation. "There is no alternative to a rules-based international order; otherwise, it means war in Ukraine, unfair competition in trade, threats to Greenland"s sovereignty, and more," Costa said.

    António Costa energy security European Commission Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Кошта: Автономия - единственный способ обеспечить надежность энергобудущего ЕС

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