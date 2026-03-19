In January–February of 2026, investments in Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector totaled 106.1 million manats (just over $62.4 million), marking a 2.1-fold increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

In February alone, investments in the sector amounted to 31.8 million manats (just over $18.7 million), which was 70% more compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

According to the committee's data, investments in this sector accounted for 4.4% of total investments in the national economy.

Meanwhile, in 2025, investments in the ICT sector stood at 373.6 million manats (approximately $219.8 million), representing a 46.7% decrease compared to 2024.