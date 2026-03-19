Investments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector double
ICT
- 19 March, 2026
- 14:20
In January–February of 2026, investments in Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector totaled 106.1 million manats (just over $62.4 million), marking a 2.1-fold increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
In February alone, investments in the sector amounted to 31.8 million manats (just over $18.7 million), which was 70% more compared to the corresponding period in 2025.
According to the committee's data, investments in this sector accounted for 4.4% of total investments in the national economy.
Meanwhile, in 2025, investments in the ICT sector stood at 373.6 million manats (approximately $219.8 million), representing a 46.7% decrease compared to 2024.
Latest News
15:25
Photo
Azerbaijan Military Police delegation visits BulgariaIncident
15:22
Iran threatens to destroy energy infrastructure of US allies in Middle EastOther countries
15:12
Iran says it struck Israeli National Security Ministry buildingOther countries
15:06
Photo
46 families relocated to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city get house keysDomestic policy
15:04
Pashinyan accuses former Armenian leaders of hiding truth about KarabakhForeign policy
14:57
Photo
ANAMA warns of ongoing mine threat in Karabakh, East Zangazur cemeteriesDomestic policy
14:52
Details of India's repression against Sikh Diaspora revealedOther countries
14:49
Costa: Autonomy key to ensuring EU energy securityOther countries
14:28