Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Investments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector double

    ICT
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 14:20
    Investments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector double

    In January–February of 2026, investments in Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector totaled 106.1 million manats (just over $62.4 million), marking a 2.1-fold increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    In February alone, investments in the sector amounted to 31.8 million manats (just over $18.7 million), which was 70% more compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    According to the committee's data, investments in this sector accounted for 4.4% of total investments in the national economy.

    Meanwhile, in 2025, investments in the ICT sector stood at 373.6 million manats (approximately $219.8 million), representing a 46.7% decrease compared to 2024.

    Azerbaijan's ICT sector State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanın informasiya-rabitə sektoruna investisiya qoyuluşu 2 dəfə artıb
    Инвестиции в ИКТ-сектор Азербайджана в январе-феврале удвоились

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