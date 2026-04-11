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    Areg Kochinyan: Experts from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia should meet in trilateral format

    Region
    • 11 April, 2026
    • 16:13
    Areg Kochinyan: Experts from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia should meet in trilateral format

    Expert communities from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia have many topics to discuss within a trilateral framework, Armenian-side coordinator of the Peace Bridge initiative and president of the Armenian Council Areg Kochinyan, said during a press conference following the meeting of civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia, as quoted by Report.

    "In the past year, a meeting of deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia took place in Tbilisi. At the expert level, we took that meeting as a basis, as we have long said that such a trilateral format is necessary. There are many topics for discussion - environment, foreign policy, risks, transport and logistics, economy, and so on," he noted.

    According to him, all prerequisites now exist for a regional cooperation format.

    Kochinyan believes that the current geopolitical situation in the world also contributes to strengthening integration in the South Caucasus.

    Areg Kochinyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Peace Bridge Initiative
    Areq Koçinyan: Ermənistan, Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan ekspertləri üçtərəfli formatda görüşməlidirlər
    Арег Кочинян: Экспертам Армении, Азербайджана и Грузии нужно встречаться в трехстороннем формате

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