Areg Kochinyan: Experts from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia should meet in trilateral format

Expert communities from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia have many topics to discuss within a trilateral framework, Armenian-side coordinator of the Peace Bridge initiative and president of the Armenian Council Areg Kochinyan, said during a press conference following the meeting of civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia, as quoted by Report.

"In the past year, a meeting of deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia took place in Tbilisi. At the expert level, we took that meeting as a basis, as we have long said that such a trilateral format is necessary. There are many topics for discussion - environment, foreign policy, risks, transport and logistics, economy, and so on," he noted.

According to him, all prerequisites now exist for a regional cooperation format.

Kochinyan believes that the current geopolitical situation in the world also contributes to strengthening integration in the South Caucasus.