Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan's largest bank seeks to acquire stake in foreign lender

    Finance
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 14:13
    Azerbaijan's largest bank seeks to acquire stake in foreign lender

    Azerbaijan's largest bank, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, plans to acquire a stake in a foreign lender.

    According to Report, citing the bank, the issue has been included on the agenda of the next general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 7.

    The meeting will be held online, with shareholders voting remotely through personal accounts on the Investor Portal of the National Depository Center.

    The agenda includes approval of the bank's externally audited financial and management reports for 2025, dividend payments based on last year"s financial results, the establishment of an asset management subsidiary, the acquisition of a controlling stake in a foreign bank, and changes to the composition of the bank's supervisory board.

    The International Bank of Azerbaijan was established in 1992 and is the country's largest bank by assets.

    International Bank of Azerbaijan National Depository Center (NDC)
    ABB xarici bankdan pay almaq istəyir
    Крупнейший банк Азербайджана намерен получить контроль над иностранным банком

    Latest News

    15:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Military Police delegation visits Bulgaria

    Incident
    15:22

    Iran threatens to destroy energy infrastructure of US allies in Middle East

    Other countries
    15:12

    Iran says it struck Israeli National Security Ministry building

    Other countries
    15:06
    Photo

    46 families relocated to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city get house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:04

    Pashinyan accuses former Armenian leaders of hiding truth about Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    14:57
    Photo

    ANAMA warns of ongoing mine threat in Karabakh, East Zangazur cemeteries

    Domestic policy
    14:52

    Details of India's repression against Sikh Diaspora revealed

    Other countries
    14:49

    Costa: Autonomy key to ensuring EU energy security

    Other countries
    14:28

    Azerbaijan's public transport vehicles output grows over 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed