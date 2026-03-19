Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    EU leaders to discuss support for Ukraine at Brussels summit with Zelenskyy

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 17:13
    EU leaders to discuss support for Ukraine at Brussels summit with Zelenskyy

    European Union leaders will discuss further support for Ukraine at a summit in Brussels with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will join the session via video link.

    As per Report, the discussion is expected to focus on military, financial, and political support for Kyiv amid the ongoing conflict.

    French President Emmanuel Macron stated before the start of the session in Brussels that the EU must implement already agreed-upon decisions, including the allocation of promised financial resources to Ukraine, as well as strengthen its own defense capabilities.

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in turn, also emphasized the importance of adhering to the agreements reached at the EU level in December of last year, noting that all 27 member states must act in the spirit of "loyalty and reliability" in implementing joint decisions.

    According to him, strengthening Europe's defense capability and supporting Ukraine remain interconnected tasks amid ongoing global challenges.

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also stated before the start of the summit that he fully supports Ukraine and emphasized that Europe must remain committed to defending international law.

    "We must stand with those who face violations of international law, as is the case with Ukraine," he noted.

    According to sources in the EU Council and the European Commission, EU leaders hope to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to drop his veto on the implementation of the December summit decision to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros.

    EU leaders are expected to reaffirm their long-term commitment to supporting Kyiv and coordinating efforts with allies, including NATO.

    The discussion with Zelenskyy will allow them to assess the current situation and determine the European Union's next steps.

    European Union Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friedrich Merz Emmanuel Macron Viktor Orban Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Aİ liderləri Brüssel sammitində Ukraynaya dəstək məsələsini müzakirə edəcəklər
    Лидеры ЕС обсудят поддержку Украины на саммите в Брюсселе с участием Зеленского

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