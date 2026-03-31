Kanan Hasanzada claims gold at Asia Grand Prix 2026 backgammon tournament
Individual sports
- 31 March, 2026
- 11:30
The international Asia Grand Prix 2026 backgammon tournament was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
Kanan Hasanzada, a member of the Azerbaijani national team, performed successfully in the competition, which was attended by nearly 700 athletes from more than 55 countries.
He won the gold medal in the Backgammon (Blitz) category, finishing ahead of all 256 participants.
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