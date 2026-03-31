3 Armenian citizens charged for attempted attack on Pashinyan

Three Armenian citizens have been charged in a criminal case opened in connection with an attempt to strike Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at St. Anna Cathedral in Yerevan, said Kima Avdalyan, press secretary of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Report informs via Armenian media.

Three people have been detained in connection with the case: 18-year-olds David and Mikael Minasyan, as well as public and political figure Gevorg Gevorgyan.

David Minasyan has been charged with hooliganism (Article 297 of the Armenian Criminal Code) and interference with the lawful official or political activities of an official. Mikael Minasyan is accused of aiding and abetting hooliganism and interfering with the lawful official or political activities of an official. Gevorg Gevorgyan is accused of organizing hooliganism and organizing interference with the lawful official or political activities of an official.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 29 during a church service. As Pashinyan was leaving the church, passing through rows of parishioners, one of the congregants got into a verbal altercation with a security guard, while another attempted to hit the prime minister.