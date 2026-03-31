CENTCOM: Admiral Cooper in Israel mulls progress of military operation against Iran
Other countries
- 31 March, 2026
- 11:46
Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), visited Israel on March 29-30, where he met with Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), CENTCOM wrote on X, Report informs.
"During a visit to Israel, March 29-30, CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper met with Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. The two leaders discussed progress made during ongoing operations to eliminate Iran's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside its borders. They also reaffirmed the strength of the US-Israel defense partnership and emphasized the importance of continued coordination," CENTCOM noted.
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