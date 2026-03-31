Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    CENTCOM: Admiral Cooper in Israel mulls progress of military operation against Iran

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 11:46
    CENTCOM: Admiral Cooper in Israel mulls progress of military operation against Iran

    Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), visited Israel on March 29-30, where he met with Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), CENTCOM wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During a visit to Israel, March 29-30, CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper met with Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. The two leaders discussed progress made during ongoing operations to eliminate Iran's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside its borders. They also reaffirmed the strength of the US-Israel defense partnership and emphasized the importance of continued coordination," CENTCOM noted.

    Brad Cooper Eyal Zamir U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    CENTCOM: ABŞ və İsrail hərbi rəhbərləri İrana qarşı əməliyyatları müzakirə ediblər
    CENTCOM: Адмирал Купер в Израиле обсудил ход военной операции против Ирана

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