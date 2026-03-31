In January–February 2026, the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and European Union (EU) countries amounted to just over $2.804 billion, marking a 30.6% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

During this period, Azerbaijan's exports to EU countries dropped by 31.7% to approximately $2.428 billion, while imports from EU countries fell by 22.8% to roughly $375.8 million.

Over the course of two months, EU countries accounted for 66.2% of Azerbaijan's total exports and 14.4% of its total imports.

In the specified period, Azerbaijan's largest trade turnover was consistently with Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.

The following table summarizes Azerbaijan's trade turnover with its main EU partners, showing the value of exports and imports as well as year‑on‑year changes: