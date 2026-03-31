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    Azerbaijan's trade with EU countries exceeded $2.8B in two months

    Business
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 11:39
    Azerbaijan's trade with EU countries exceeded $2.8B in two months

    In January–February 2026, the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and European Union (EU) countries amounted to just over $2.804 billion, marking a 30.6% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    During this period, Azerbaijan's exports to EU countries dropped by 31.7% to approximately $2.428 billion, while imports from EU countries fell by 22.8% to roughly $375.8 million.

    Over the course of two months, EU countries accounted for 66.2% of Azerbaijan's total exports and 14.4% of its total imports.

    In the specified period, Azerbaijan's largest trade turnover was consistently with Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.

    The following table summarizes Azerbaijan's trade turnover with its main EU partners, showing the value of exports and imports as well as year‑on‑year changes:

    Country

    Trade Turnover (USD)

    Exports (USD)

    Imports (USD)

    Change vs. Last Year

    Exports Change

    Imports Change

    Italy

    1,813,454,000

    1,732,161,000

    81,292,000

    - 20.4%

    - 21.4%

    + 10.5%

    Romania

    151,096,000

    144,035,000

    7,061,000

    - 15.8%

    - 13.6%

    - 44.8%

    Bulgaria

    122,362,000

    119,256,000

    3,106,000

    - 8.7%

    - 7.7%

    - 35.8%

    Portugal

    114,142,000

    112,367,000

    1,775,000

    - 2.3%

    + 3%

    - 27.1%

    Czechia

    92,077,000

    84,996,000

    7,081,000

    - 60.8%

    - 62.1%

    - 31.9%
    Foreign Trade Turnover EU countries Exports of Azerbaijan Imports of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan iki ayda Aİ ölkələri ilə 2,8 milyard dollarlıq ticarət aparıb
    Товарооборот Азербайджана со странами ЕС за два месяца составил $2,8 млрд

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