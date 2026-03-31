Around 150 boxers from ten countries to compete in Baku Great Silk Road tournament

Baku is set to host the Great Silk Road international boxing tournament, with participating countries and athlete numbers now confirmed, Report informs.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, around 150 boxers from ten countries are expected to compete in the event. Alongside Azerbaijan, athletes from Australia, Algeria, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan will take part in the tournament.

The competition will be held on April 2-8 at the Baku Boxing Center, where participants will battle for medals across multiple weight categories.