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    Around 150 boxers from ten countries to compete in Baku Great Silk Road tournament

    Individual sports
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 16:11
    Around 150 boxers from ten countries to compete in Baku Great Silk Road tournament

    Baku is set to host the Great Silk Road international boxing tournament, with participating countries and athlete numbers now confirmed, Report informs.

    According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, around 150 boxers from ten countries are expected to compete in the event. Alongside Azerbaijan, athletes from Australia, Algeria, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan will take part in the tournament.

    The competition will be held on April 2-8 at the Baku Boxing Center, where participants will battle for medals across multiple weight categories.

    Great Silk Road tournament Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Baku Boxing Center
    Bakıda keçiriləcək "Böyük İpək Yolu" turnirinə 10 ölkədən 150-dək boksçu qatılacaq
    В турнире "Великий Шелковый путь" в Баку примут участие до 150 боксеров из 10 стран

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