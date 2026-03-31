Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Four killed, 28 injured in strike on religious complex in Iran

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 15:57
    Four killed, 28 injured in strike on religious complex in Iran

    Four people were killed as a result of a US and Israeli airstrike on a religious complex in the city of Zanjan in northwestern Iran, Report informs via ISNA.

    In addition, 26 more people sustained injuries of varying severity.

    Earlier, the Iranian television channel SNN reported that the attack caused damage to the dome and minarets.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Zanjan Religious complex Escalation in Middle East
    İranda dini kompleksə endirilən zərbə nəticəsində 4 nəfər ölüb, 28 nəfər yaralanıb
    При ударе по религиозному комплексу в Иране четыре человека погибли, 28 пострадали

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