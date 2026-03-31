Four killed, 28 injured in strike on religious complex in Iran
Region
- 31 March, 2026
- 15:57
Four people were killed as a result of a US and Israeli airstrike on a religious complex in the city of Zanjan in northwestern Iran, Report informs via ISNA.
In addition, 26 more people sustained injuries of varying severity.
Earlier, the Iranian television channel SNN reported that the attack caused damage to the dome and minarets.
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