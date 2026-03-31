Hegseth: 'Upcoming days will be decisive, Iran knows that'
Other countries
- 31 March, 2026
- 16:48
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has stated that the coming days will be decisive in the military conflict with Iran, Report informs.
Hegseth made the remark at a press briefing.
"Just one month in, only one month, we set the terms. The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it. Yes, they will still shoot some missiles, but we will shoot them down," he noted.
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