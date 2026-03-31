Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Hegseth: 'Upcoming days will be decisive, Iran knows that'

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 16:48
    Hegseth: 'Upcoming days will be decisive, Iran knows that'

    US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has stated that the coming days will be decisive in the military conflict with Iran, Report informs.

    Hegseth made the remark at a press briefing.

    "Just one month in, only one month, we set the terms. The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it. Yes, they will still shoot some missiles, but we will shoot them down," he noted.

    Pete Hegseth US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Heqset: Yaxın günlər həlledici olacaq və İran bunu bilir
    Хегсет: Ближайшие дни будут решающими, и Иран это знает

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