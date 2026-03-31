IRGC: Adviser to Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces killed in US-Israeli airstrike
Region
- 31 March, 2026
- 16:27
Lieutenant General Jamshid Eshaghi, advisor to the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has been killed in a US-Israeli strike, said Major General Ahmad Vahidi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Report informs.
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