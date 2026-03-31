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    Uzbek, Kazakh MFAs sign joint cooperation program for 2026-2027

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 16:40
    Uzbek, Kazakh MFAs sign joint cooperation program for 2026-2027

    The Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFAs) of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have signed a joint cooperation program for 2026-2027, following the bilateral talks held in Tashkent, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "It is a great pleasure to welcome today at the Ministry H.E. Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. We are sincerely pleased to see our Kazakh brothers on Uzbek soil.

    In recent years, our cooperation has reached an unprecedented level thanks to the strong political will of our Presidents.

    Today's talks were substantive and focused on key areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, resulting, among other outcomes, in the signing of the Joint Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for 2026–2027.

    We noted the strong momentum in our contacts and the significant potential for further expanding trade, economic, and transport-logistics cooperation. We are confident that our forthcoming engagements will provide additional impetus to further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan," reads the post.

    Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Bakhtiyor Saidov Yermek Kosherbayev Joint Cooperation Program
    Özbəkistan və Qazaxıstan XİN-ləri 2026-2027-ci illər üçün əməkdaşlıq proqramı imzalayıblar
    МИД Узбекистана и Казахстана подписали программу сотрудничества на 2026-2027 годы

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