Parts of an Iranian cluster munition rocket landed approximately 30 meters from the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, Report informs.

"This morning, parts of an Iranian cluster missile fell some 30 meters from Ukraine's embassy in Israel. Luckily, visitors were inside and none of them have been injured. This incident once again proves that Iranian regime poses a threat to everyone in the region. It does not respect not only the Vienna convention but basic norms of human life. It is important for everyone to be united in protecting life from such terror. Ukraine is making its contribution. And the pressure on regimes in Teheran and Moscow must be constantly increased," he wrote.