Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Sybiha: Parts of Iranian cluster missile fell near Ukraine's embassy in Israel

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 16:06
    Sybiha: Parts of Iranian cluster missile fell near Ukraine's embassy in Israel

    Parts of an Iranian cluster munition rocket landed approximately 30 meters from the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, Report informs.

    "This morning, parts of an Iranian cluster missile fell some 30 meters from Ukraine's embassy in Israel. Luckily, visitors were inside and none of them have been injured. This incident once again proves that Iranian regime poses a threat to everyone in the region. It does not respect not only the Vienna convention but basic norms of human life. It is important for everyone to be united in protecting life from such terror. Ukraine is making its contribution. And the pressure on regimes in Teheran and Moscow must be constantly increased," he wrote.

    Andrii Sybiha Ukraine US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Sibiqa: İran raketinin qalıqları Ukraynanın İsraildəki səfirliyinin yaxınlığına düşüb
    Сибига: Части иранской кассетной ракеты упали недалеко от посольства Украины в Израиле

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