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    Azerbaijan, Hungary mull cooperation in agriculture, technology transfer

    AIC
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 16:14
    Azerbaijan, Hungary mull cooperation in agriculture, technology transfer

    Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov has met with Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Tórma, Executive Director of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest Balázs Hendrich, and Director of the Drought Prevention Institute László Örlős, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Agriculture.

    The parties discussed strengthening the legal framework and cooperation in the agricultural sector, increasing trade in agricultural products and food, and the transfer of modern agricultural technologies.

    The meeting also addressed the implementation of joint regional and national projects to combat climate change, manage water and land resources, and conduct educational programs in the agricultural sector.

    Mammadov noted the high level of ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary, including cooperation within the OTS, and invited Hungary to actively participate with a national pavilion at the region's largest agricultural exhibition, Caspian Agro, which will be held in May 2026.

    Azerbaijan, Hungary mull cooperation in agriculture, technology transfer
    Azerbaijan, Hungary mull cooperation in agriculture, technology transfer

    Azerbaijan Hungary Caspian Agro Agriculture cooperation
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