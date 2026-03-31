188 injured since start of Iranian attacks on UAE

UAE air defense systems intercepted a new wave of missiles and drones on March 31, with the Ministry of Defense engaging eight ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles and 36 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran, Report informs via Gulf News.

The latest incident brings the total number of projectiles intercepted since the start of the attacks to 433 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 1,977 drones, according to official figures.

Authorities said the attacks have resulted in the deaths of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while performing their national duty, as well as a Moroccan civilian contractor working with the military. Eight additional civilian fatalities of various nationalities were also reported.

A total of 188 people have been hurt, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Those injured include nationals from a wide range of countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said it remains fully prepared to respond to any threats and will continue to take necessary measures to protect the country's sovereignty, security and stability.