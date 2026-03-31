Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Azerbaijan bans industrial fishing in inland waters starting April 1

    AIC
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 17:46
    Azerbaijan bans industrial fishing in inland waters starting April 1

    Starting April 1, Azerbaijan bans commercial fishing and other aquatic biological resources in large inland water bodies, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Agriculture.

    The ban was introduced due to the spawning season and will last from April 1 to September 1 in the Kur River, Lake Sarisu, and the Mingachevir, Shamkir, Araz, and Yenikand reservoirs.

    Starting September 1, commercial fishing in these water bodies may resume for those with a fishing license, in accordance with established regulations.

    Recreational and sport fishing do not require a fishing license; it is permitted throughout the year, provided established regulations are observed.

    Violations of fishing regulations and the illegal harvesting of aquatic biological resources are subject to administrative and criminal penalties.

    Azerbaijan Fisheries Agriculture Ministry Spawning season
    Sabahdan Azərbaycanın daxili su hövzələrində balıq ovu qadağan edilir
    В Азербайджане с 1 апреля запрещается промышленный вылов рыбы во внутренних водоемах

    Latest News

    18:01

    King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to US to go ahead in April

    Other countries
    17:46

    Azerbaijan bans industrial fishing in inland waters starting April 1

    AIC
    17:45

    Pentagon says Iran's missile and drone launches drop to minimum

    Region
    17:33

    Baku airport serves nearly 200,000 passengers during holiday

    Infrastructure
    17:29

    EU chief urges Iran president to ‘engage' on opening of Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    17:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss development of business partnership

    Economy
    17:13

    Qatar, UK discuss expanding defense cooperation

    Other countries
    17:04

    Giovanni Cristofoli: BP investing in Azerbaijan to ensure stable gas supplies to Europe for decades to come

    Energy
    16:49

    Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover down in early 2026

    Business
    All News Feed