Azerbaijan bans industrial fishing in inland waters starting April 1

Starting April 1, Azerbaijan bans commercial fishing and other aquatic biological resources in large inland water bodies, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The ban was introduced due to the spawning season and will last from April 1 to September 1 in the Kur River, Lake Sarisu, and the Mingachevir, Shamkir, Araz, and Yenikand reservoirs.

Starting September 1, commercial fishing in these water bodies may resume for those with a fishing license, in accordance with established regulations.

Recreational and sport fishing do not require a fishing license; it is permitted throughout the year, provided established regulations are observed.

Violations of fishing regulations and the illegal harvesting of aquatic biological resources are subject to administrative and criminal penalties.